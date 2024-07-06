And new research shows that there is plenty of choice in west Wales if you’re looking for a watering hole.

Two towns in particular come into the latest list of top UK seaside destinations with the most pubs.

However, it must be borne in mind that the amount of pubs per head is reckoned on the resident population of the town and not its influx of visitors!

Aberaeron is in third place in the list. (Image: Aled Evans, Tivyside Advertiser Camera Club) Topping the list, compiled by the team at OLBG, is Southwold in East Suffolk, with a population of just 950, and boasting the impressive equivalent of 11.6 pubs per 1,000 people.

Coming in in third place,and flying the flag for Ceredigion, is Aberaeron, population 1,274 and with 7.1 pubs per 1,000 people.

Aberaeron's Cadwgan Inn and the Castle Hotel are two of the town's popular pubs. (Image: Camra)

Hot on its heels is Tenby, with the popular Pembrokeshire resort's fourth place ranking earned by it having 6.4 pubs per 1,000 people and a population of 4,090.

Tenby's Harbour beach. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Olbg.com used various data sources, including Trip Advisor and Google Maps to compile the listing.

Two of Tenby's colourful watering-holes - the Coach & Horses and Harbwr Brewery in Sergeant's Lane. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Here's the full top ten

(Image: Olbg.com)