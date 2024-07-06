Whether you’re looking to escape from the rain, cool off after a day at the beach or just want a refreshing drink in convivial surroundings, a visit to a seaside pub ticks all the boxes.
And new research shows that there is plenty of choice in west Wales if you’re looking for a watering hole.
Two towns in particular come into the latest list of top UK seaside destinations with the most pubs.
However, it must be borne in mind that the amount of pubs per head is reckoned on the resident population of the town and not its influx of visitors!
Topping the list, compiled by the team at OLBG, is Southwold in East Suffolk, with a population of just 950, and boasting the impressive equivalent of 11.6 pubs per 1,000 people.
Coming in in third place,and flying the flag for Ceredigion, is Aberaeron, population 1,274 and with 7.1 pubs per 1,000 people.
Hot on its heels is Tenby, with the popular Pembrokeshire resort's fourth place ranking earned by it having 6.4 pubs per 1,000 people and a population of 4,090.
Olbg.com used various data sources, including Trip Advisor and Google Maps to compile the listing.
Here's the full top ten
