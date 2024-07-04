On July 16, at 6.30pm Chapterhouse Theatre Company will perform Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women.

The show aims to immerse audiences in the heart-warming tale of the diverse aspirations and familial bond of the March sisters.

The performance, adapted for theatre by Laura Turner, weaves the narrative of Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy March from their spirited childhoods to the challenges of young adulthood.

Set against the backdrop of the American civil war, the play captures their individual journeys, hopes, and adversities organically, including how Jo weighs the affections of their neighbour Laurie against her dream of becoming a writer.

Little Women has earned positive feedback, being described as a rendition "full of love" by Round and About.

The other commendation by What's on Stage is that the beloved coming of age story is "gloriously brought to life" on stage.

Chapterhouse, marking its 25th anniversary this year, is known for its exemplary Shakespearean and classic literature interpretations, and family shows, performed at a variety of historic venues across the UK and Ireland.

Their productions consistently impress new and returning audiences, sustaining their successful journey in the industry.