The orchestra is set to take the stage at St David’s Cathedral on Friday, July 19, at 7.30pm.

The popular orchestra is no stranger to the cathedral or the festival.

This time, musical director Tomáš Hanus will be joining them.

Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A Major, played by soloist Thomas Verity, will be the first performance.

This will be followed by Bruckner’s grand Sixth Symphony.

Mr Hanus shared his enthusiasm about the upcoming event.

He said: "We are delighted to be visiting St David’s as part of our tour this summer.

"It is a joy to be able to bring some wonderful music to the western corner of Wales and a fantastic opportunity to showcase the exceptional musicianship of this fantastic ensemble in a cathedral setting."

Fishguard Festival of Music's artistic director, Gillian Green MBE, also expressed her excitement.

She said: "I'm very pleased to be able to welcome the WNO orchestra to the Fishguard Festival for our opening festival weekend.

"It's wonderful to have such a world class orchestra here, I'm sure the concert will be truly memorable."

Tickets are selling between £15 and £28 for adults, with discounted rates at £5 and £1 for children and young people.

If you're keen on attending, tickets can be booked via the festival's website, where you can also find the full festival programme.

For those needing transport, a festival bus will be available from Cardigan, Newport, Dinas, Fishguard, and Goodwick, and is bookable online.