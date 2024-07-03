As part of a campaign for your vote, Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth had joined Mr Lake in New Quay, Ceredigion, as part of a tour of seats Plaid hopes to win, including Carmarthenshire’s Caerfyrddin seat and the new Ceredigion Preseli seat of Ceredigion and parts of north Pembrokeshire.

Supporting Mr Lake, Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “This election campaign has made it clear: the Tories’ time is well and truly over. After a disastrous 14 years in power and a catastrophic campaign, it’s no surprise that people want to give them a beating at the ballot box.

“As I've campaigned across Wales during this campaign, it’s obvious that Labour's looming majority is much more about rejecting the Tories than any real embrace of what Labour has to offer. It is no wonder - after 25 years in power in Wales, the Labour Party has grown arrogant, as displayed by Vaughan Gething’s decision to ignore the Senedd’s vote of no confidence in him.

“Today, I'm making a final push for Plaid Cymru’s positive message for a genuine alternative to the negativity of the Tories and the complacency of Labour. I am determined to ensure that as many people as possible hear Plaid Cymru’s passion about giving our communities a strong voice.

“In Ynys Môn and Caerfyrddin, Plaid Cymru is the party to keep the Tories out. Yesterday’s final YouGov poll for Wales proved it. In Ceredigion and Dwyfor Meirionnydd, Ben Lake and Liz Saville Roberts are living proof of the value of electing dedicated local champions to Westminster. And across Wales, every vote for Plaid Cymru is a signal of our nation demanding a voice.”

Mr Iorwerth and Mr Lake spoke to the Local Democracy Reporting Service in a series of video interviews at New Quay.

Candidates standing in Ceredigion Preseli are: Ben Lake for Plaid Cymru, Liberal Democrat Mark Williams, Welsh Labour’s Jackie Jones, Conservative Aled Thomas, Tomos Barlow for the Green Party, Karl Robert Pollard for Reform UK, and Taghrid Al-Mawed for the Workers Party of Britain.