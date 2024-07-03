Walkers are responsible for a range of products including Wotsits, Quavers, Monster Munch, Squares and Bugles as well as their various ranges like Max and Sensations.

Several popular crisp flavours have been axed by the crisp giant recently.

In November 2023, Walkers revealed it had stopped making Salt and Vinegar Quavers, while in October fans discovered its popular Worcester sauce-flavoured crisps had been discontinued.

Then in December, Walkers confirmed they had also stopped making Max Strong Hotsauce Blaze flavoured crisps and Max Wasabi Peanuts.

The company started 2024 by revealing it has stopped making Marmite-flavoured crisps.

Before in May 2024, fans learnt Walkers' Sensations Streetmix range had also been discontinued (albeit back in 2022).

Walkers confirms it has "no plans" to bring back its discontinued Stax range

Walkers Stax is another range discontinued by the crisp giant in recent years, disappearing from shelves in the UK back in 2021.

The Stax range featured three different flavours original, paprika and sour cream & onion.

Fans were "absolutely devastated" at the time upon discovering their favourite crisp had been axed.

One person posting on X (formerly Twitter), simply wrote: "Nooooooooo (with a crying emoji)."

While another added: "Absolutely devastated! I'm guessing the reason behind their discontinuation is poor sales?

"To be fair, I could only ever find them in Sainsbury's, in recent years. Would you consider forwarding on your recipe to Pringles? Their crisps taste awful in comparison."

Three years later and Stax fans are still calling for the crisp's return.

One crisp lover on X said: "@walkers_crisps Hi, I'm from abroad and absolutely love Lays Stax. Are they available here? Cause I haven't found any."

No current plans, but we'll let the team know you've been asking! 👍 — Walkers Crisps (@walkers_crisps) June 28, 2024

Upon discovering the Stax range was "no more", thanks to a reply from Walkers, he questioned whether there were any plans for their return.

Walkers responded: "No current plans, but we'll let the team know you've been asking!"

A Walkers spokesperson added the decision had been made to discontinue Stax so the company could focus on "making more of the flavours crisp fans love the most".

The spokesperson said: “We said goodbye to Walkers Stax three years ago. Continuously evolving our portfolio enables us to focus our efforts on making more of the flavours crisp fans love the most."

New crisps released by Walkers in 2024

But it has not been all bad news for Walkers fans, with the company having released several new crisps in 2024.

In February, it added two new flavours to its Sensations range - Mature Cheddar and Chilli Chutney and Crushed Sea Salt & Black Peppercorn.

Then just a few weeks later shoppers spotted brand new Extra Flamin Hot Crunchy Wotsits in UK supermarkets.

While on Monday (July 1) Walkers launched a new range of Wotsits and Monster Munch crisps, made with chickpeas.

The new range will includes three new flavours - Wotsits Cheese Toastie; Wotsits Crispy Bacon and Monster Munch BBQ Sauce.