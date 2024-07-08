The event marks the installation of new sculptures by the artist at the hotel.

Two specially commissioned pieces will take residence at the entrance with a third to arrive by summer's end. A wall-mounted sculpture is also due. Having worked with steel for over three decades, Jones will lead a talk detailing the conception and making of her latest works.

Guests can afterwards explore the pieces and speak with Jones. Despite admission being free, online pre-booking is essential.

Visit www.twryfelinhotel.com or dial 01437 725 555 for details.

For those desiring to dine, the hotel's Blas restaurant invites advance emails to dine@blasrestaurant.com or bookings through www.blasrestaurant.com.