An art showcase by steel artist Anghard Pearce Jones will take place at Twr y Felin, Wales' first art hotel, in St Davids, on July 11 from 6pm to 8pm.
The event marks the installation of new sculptures by the artist at the hotel.
Two specially commissioned pieces will take residence at the entrance with a third to arrive by summer's end. A wall-mounted sculpture is also due. Having worked with steel for over three decades, Jones will lead a talk detailing the conception and making of her latest works.
Guests can afterwards explore the pieces and speak with Jones. Despite admission being free, online pre-booking is essential.
Visit www.twryfelinhotel.com or dial 01437 725 555 for details.
For those desiring to dine, the hotel's Blas restaurant invites advance emails to dine@blasrestaurant.com or bookings through www.blasrestaurant.com.
