This grand celebration of diversity and community spirit will be held on July 20 from 1pm to 9pm at the Foundry House in Pembroke.

The family-friendly event hopes to unite the LGBT+ community with allies and the wider population for a fun-filled day of performances and socialising.

Festival-goers can look forward to a range of attractions, including live performances, a diverse range of food and drink suppliers, a dedicated youth tent and children's entertainment.

Moreover, there will be an array of stalls from Pembrokeshire inclusive services and organisations.

There will be a range of activities and entertainment (Image: Pembrokeshire Pride)

Lewis George, organiser of Pembrokeshire Pride, highlighted the mission of the event: "Our Festival of Inclusion is all about celebrating diversity and fostering connections within our community.

"We're excited to offer a space where everyone can come together, have fun, and learn from one another."

Despite being a free event, attendees must reserve tickets via the Pembrokeshire Pride TicketSource event page.

Pembrokeshire Pride continues to work towards creating an inclusive county and providing support for all its community members.