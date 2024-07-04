A MEAT thief has appeared in court after shoplifting from The Food Warehouse.
Andrew O'Connell, 36, of Maeshyfryd in St Dogmaels, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with an offence of shopliftimg.
O’Connell was accused of stealing meat worth between £30 and £40 from The Food Warehouse in Carmarthen on September 29.
He admitted the offence on June 26.
O’Connell was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 in costs.
