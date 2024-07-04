Andrew O'Connell, 36, of Maeshyfryd in St Dogmaels, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court charged with an offence of shopliftimg.

O’Connell was accused of stealing meat worth between £30 and £40 from The Food Warehouse in Carmarthen on September 29.

He admitted the offence on June 26.

O’Connell was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 in costs.