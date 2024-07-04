The vibrant 'Gŵyl Hirddydd Haf' Summer Solstice Festival was held for the first time at the Urdd Centre, Pentre Ifan on Thursday, June 20. It saw 140 Year Five pupils from 10 schools across the county getting stuck into a diverse range of educational and fun-filled activities with a special Welsh twist.

The special day was all about fostering a love for the Welsh language, celebrating the natural habitat and cultivating a sense of belonging.

The youngsters' itineraries were jam-packed with exploration and education.

Poetic forest walks, language-based trivia, mindfulness sessions with Delun and Aled, a live woodland performance from Mari Mathias and art sessions were some of the highlights.

The day also included exciting Welsh music activities, eco-linguistic insights and a festive twmpath.

Dafydd Vaughan, youth officer with Menter Iaith Sir Benfro, said: "Gŵyl Hirddydd Haf was a wonderful opportunity for our young learners to immerse themselves in a wide range of activities to celebrate our Welsh language and culture."

Meanwhile, Catrin Phillips, Welsh language development officer at Pembrokeshire County Council, highlighted the children's evident excitement and creativity, saying: "Events like these play a crucial role in promoting the Welsh language and fostering a strong sense of community among our young people."

The festival was a joint effort by Pembrokeshire County Council and Menter Iaith Sir Benfro, with support from the Urdd and Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

The event also had delicious food offerings from some Pembrokeshire catering businesses, enjoyed by children and staff alike.

As evening fell, a striking ceremony concluded the festival.

The Twrch Trwyth effigy and the children's written promises for the future were ceremoniously burned together, symbolising a communal promise to the future.

Responsible for organising the event were Catrin Phillips, Dafydd Vaughan, and Owain Dafydd.

In recognition of this year's success, there are hopes to make the 'Gŵyl Hirddydd Haf' an annual celebration of Welsh language and culture, ensuring future generations of Pembrokeshire youngsters can immerse themselves in the wonder of their cultural heritage.