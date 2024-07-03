Dyfed Powys Police confirmed that a motorbike, car and van were all involved in the crash, which occurred on the A458 in northern Powys on Sunday, June 30.

“Dyfed Powys Police received reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision, involving a motorbike, car and a van on the A458, between Llangadfan and Llanerfyl, at approximately 4.30pm on Sunday, June 30,” the force said in a statement.

“One person was airlifted to hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening. Three other people were taken to hospital for medical attention.

“The road remained closed whilst all vehicles were recovered. One lane reopened at about 7pm and the road was fully reopened at approximately 8.15pm.”

The Wales Air Ambulance has been contacted for comment.