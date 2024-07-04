TWO brothers have admitted attacking a man in Haverfordwest last December.
Joshua and Kyle Hamer both appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with assault by beating.
They were accused of attacking a man on Quay Street on December 16.
The brothers, both of Haroldston Close in Merlin's Bridge, admitted the offence.
Joshua Hamer, 23, was ordered to pay a £730 fine, £100 in compensation, a £292 surcharge and £85 in costs.
His 26-year-old brother was fined £884, and was ordered to pay a £354 surcharge, £100 in compensation and £85 in costs.
