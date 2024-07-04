The teenager – who cannot be named due to their age – appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with three offences.

It was alleged that the youngster stole groceries worth around £15 from Morrisons Daily in Pembroke Dock on January 25.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

They were further charged with assaulting an emergency worker after an attack on a police officer in Neyland on May 21.

The defendant was also charged with criminal damage relating to damage caused to a call at Haverfordwest Police Station on May 23.

The teenager – from the Neyland area – pleaded guilty to each of the three charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

The case was adjourned, and the defendant will return to court for sentence on July 11. The teenager was granted bail until that date.