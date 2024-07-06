Martin Waite, 41, of Centenary Gardens in Havant, was accused of stealing several electronic items from Currys in Haverfordwest on March 27.

The prosecution alleged the value of the goods totalled £1,276.97.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Waite pleaded not guilty to shoplifting at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 25.

The defendant was granted bail ahead of his next appearance at court.