A PORTSMOUTH man has denied stealing more than £1,200-worth of electricals from a Pembrokeshire Currys store.
Martin Waite, 41, of Centenary Gardens in Havant, was accused of stealing several electronic items from Currys in Haverfordwest on March 27.
The prosecution alleged the value of the goods totalled £1,276.97.
- For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
Waite pleaded not guilty to shoplifting at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on June 25.
The defendant was granted bail ahead of his next appearance at court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article