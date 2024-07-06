A family run artisan cheese business, nestled in the heart of Wales, Caws Cenarth Cheese has recently been recognised for its commitment to service, quality, and craftsmanship with a prestigious Royal Warrant.

This achievement means that Caws Cenarth will be supplying their range of organic cheese to none other than the Royal Household.

To acquire this royal approval, a brand must have provided their goods or services to the Royal Household for at least five consecutive years.

For Caws Cenarth, this award holds a special place, considering the business's humble beginnings - from its founder Thelma Adams making Caerffili cheese on her kitchen table with two kilos of milk, to being recognised by royal standards.

Ms Adams said: "Receiving the Royal Warrant is an incredible honour for our family and our team.

"It’s a testament to our hard work and commitment to producing the finest organic cheese.

"I never imagined that what started as a small kitchen experiment would lead to such a prestigious recognition.

"This accolade is deeply meaningful to us."

Her journey began with a strong-willed response to the EC Milk Quotas in 1984.

Keen to combat the drastic cut in income, Ms Adams staged a protest in Carmarthen, as one of 11 women dressed as Cleopatra sitting in a bath of cold milk on farm trailers.

Son Carwyn Adams, managing director of Caws Cenarth, expressed his pride and gratitude, saying: "This Royal Warrant is a culmination of years of dedication and hard work by our family and our entire team.

"We are immensely grateful to His Majesty King Charles III for his unwavering support and recognition of our commitment to excellence."

With this accolade, Caws Cenarth obtains the rights to display the symbolic Royal Arms and the phrase ‘By Appointment’ on their products.

This year's list includes 145 companies across various industries, each proving their adherence to the high standards set by the Royal Warrant Sustainability Criteria.

Caws Cenarth has always prioritised quality and organic standards, a commitment which has won them many awards including Supreme Champions Awards at The British Cheese Awards, The Organic Awards, and the World Cheese Awards.

The association with the King started more than three decades ago when he first met Ms Adams at the Royal Welsh Show.

The visits to Caws Cenarth made an enduring impact, testifying to the King's genuine interest in smaller organic producers.

Ms Adams added: "In my twilight years, I hope to inspire others, especially women, to pursue their dreams with determination.

"The Royal Warrant is a dream come true and we are excited for what the future holds for Caws Cenarth."