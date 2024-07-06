Coastal Cottages has put together a collection of ace holiday destinations which could be the perfect match for tennis lovers.

Y Beudy, near the Preseli Hills

The living room at Y Beudy. (Image: coastalcottages.co.uk)

Y Beudy, near the Preseli Hills, is a beautifully converted stone barn dating back to the 1850s that comes with its own outdoor tennis court where guests can practise dropshots and backhands to their heart’s content.

Once the milking parlour for Cwm Mwynant Farm, it retains plenty of character with exposed stone walls and wonderful solid wooden beams.

It sleeps four people across two bedrooms.

Guests can enjoy a range of short walks around the 10 acres of wooded grounds of Cwm Mwynant, and the village shop is just 10 minutes away in Maenclochog, with Narberth just 15 minutes away.

The Old Dairy Loft, near Bosherston

The kitchen and dining area inside The Old Dairy Loft. (Image: coastalcottages.co.uk)

If space is the name of the game, then The Old Dairy Loft sits in 350 acres of farmland.

This charming, deceptively spacious, first floor apartment is converted from part of the original Grade II listed stone outbuildings, and sleeps two people.

It is just three miles from Pembroke and has use of an outdoor court.

Guests can split their time between volleying on the hard surface tennis court and exploring the area’s foot and bridlepaths. A walk around The Lily Ponds from Bosherston to Broad Haven South is also a holiday highlight.

Woodland Cottage, St Florence

One of the bedrooms inside Woodland Cottage. (Image: coastalcottages.co.uk)

Tennis mad families can challenge each other on the court at Ivy Tower village set in the historic St Florence, just few miles from Tenby’s award-winning beaches and fine restaurants.

The private cluster of 18 cottages also has a heated indoor swimming pool, sauna, play area and three electric pod point car chargers on site.

The three-bedroom Woodland Cottage is in a superb location offering endless views for up to six people over the meadows and down the Ritec valley to Tenby.

Its location in Ivy Tower makes the most of the sun and is particularly convenient for the village’s facilities, adding to its popularity.

You can find out more at coastalcottages.co.uk.