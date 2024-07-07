The work of HM Coastguard will be spotlighted at the next meeting of the Pembrokeshire Aviation Group, when the speaker will be Gregg Hayes.
The meeting takes place next Tuesday, July 9 at Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, Meyrick Owen Way, The Royal Dockyard, commencing at 7.30 pm.
Non-members are most welcome.
Further details are available from group chairman Graham Clarkson on 01646 689979
