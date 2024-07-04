A member of the public contacted HM Coastguard to say that a windsurfer off the coast of Pendine appeared to be in trouble.

Tenby All Weather Lifeboat the Haydn Miller was launched at 6.45 and made best speed to the scene.

However, shortly before the volunteer crew arrived, a further report confirmed that the windsurfer was not in difficulty and didn't require assistance.

The call was treated as a false alarm with good intent and the lifeboat stood down to return to station.