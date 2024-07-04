Polling stations will be open for people to cast their vote from 7am to 10pm.

Residents are reminded to bring photo ID when going to the polls.

It is the first General Election where voters will need to show photographic ID before they can receive their ballot paper following a law change in 2022.

An exit poll, published shortly after 10pm on Thursday, will provide the first indication of how the election has gone on a national level.

New Quay polling station at the Memorial hall (Image: Newsquest)

We will be providing live coverage of the count overnight.

We will have a team of reporters stationed at counts in Mid and South Pembrokeshire, Ceredigion Preseli and Caerfyrddin and from 9pm ready to feed you all the latest through our online live blogs ahead of the vote count starting at 10pm.

Once results are announced we will publish them straightaway.

The expected times are as follows: