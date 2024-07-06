The Ship Aground in Dinas Cross has come onto the market with a price tag of £499,950.

(Image: JJ Morris)

The pub is situated in the popular village of Dinas Cross, within walking distance of pretty Pwllgwaelod beach and within a few miles of Aber Bach, Cwm-yr-Eglwys, Aberfforest, Aber Rhigian, Cwm, The Parrog and Newport Sands.

The historic pub, situated in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, has been a mainstay of community life since at least the early nineteenth century. Local legend has it that it was once connected by a smugglers’ tunnel to the nearby Old Sailors inn.

(Image: JJ Morris)

The premises consists of the freehold public house with spacious living accommodation, including three double bedrooms on the first floor.

Externally there is a large beer garden and the pub also has its own dedicated car park just off the main road, with space for 20-25 vehicles, which has development potential subject to planning consent.

(Image: JJ Morris)

The pub itself consists of a public bar, restaurant/dining room, snug bar, cellar with Python system, a fully fitted commercial kitchen and both Ladies and Gents toilets.

The Ship Aground has seating indoors for 70, divided between the snug and two main bar areas. Its front and rear beer gardens can accommodate a further 72 customers.

(Image: JJ Morris)

Above the pub is a first floor self contained flat with sitting room, kitchen/diner, three double bedrooms, a fourth bedroom or study and bathroom.

Externally there is a walled forecourt with concrete patio, together with a large slate chip and paved beer garden with six picnic tables, a covered smoking area, a store shed, a former garage/workshop 26'3" x 9'4" and a lean-to wood store.

(Image: JJ Morris)

“The Ship Aground is a spacious, well appointed, character freehold public house which stands in the heart of this coastal village within a mile or so of the well-known beaches at Pwllgwaelod, Cwm yr Eglwys and Aberbach,” say the agents JJ Morris.

“The property is in excellent decorative order and has spacious commercial accommodation.

(Image: JJ Morris)

“The existing proprietors are retiring from the business and are only open for six hours a day and have a very limited bar menu (only between April and September) with a two-hour food serving slot.

“There is considerable potential to improve on the existing trading figures, although even with a six hour opening slot, The Ship Aground is a highly successful freehold public house which has a very good wet trade sales.”

(Image: JJ Morris)

Agents JJ Morris say that the pub is realistically priced at £499,950 and advise early inspection.

For more information contact the Fishguard office at 21 West Street by phoning 01348 873836 or emailing fishguard@jjmorris.com.