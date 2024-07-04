Widely recognised as the UK’s premier livestock event, and watched live online by thousands of people all over the world, November's Borderway Agri Expo attracts the fiercest competition for top honours from breeders and farmers who bring their award winning cattle and sheep to the Borderway show ring from across the British Isles.

Since the event’s inception in 2008, organisers Harrison & Hetherington have invited the very best judges every year to make the almost impossible distinctions between excellent and outstanding.

For the 18th and emphatically the biggest Agri Expo, this year is no exception, and four internationally respected judges representing Scotland, England, Wales, and Ireland have accepted the invitation to take on this toughest of tasks.

The Mule classes will be judged by Welsh sheep farmer and breeder of the Ty Gwyn flock Brian Davies, from Wiston. He is a noted breeder, renowned for his work with sheep, mules, and particularly Bluefaced Leicesters.

His journey into breeding began in the early 1980s, during which he ran an operation that produced around 250 mules.

William Smith will be travelling from County Meath in Ireland to judge the cattle classes at Borderway; the Baby Beef Classes and Young Handlers will be judged by Scotland’s Craig Robertson; and representing England is Cumbrian based Steven Wilson, who will lead the sheep judging.

Harrison & Hetherington’s Agri Expo organiser, Laura Millar, underlines the weight of responsibility the judges are taking on their shoulders at Agri Expo. “This event has become one of the most important showcases for the best of British cattle and sheep in the annual calendar, and our classes take place under the scrutiny of expert breeders and farmers not only here at Borderway but online across Europe and the USA, and as far away as Australia and New Zealand.

“It takes an exceptional judge to command the respect of an audience like that on such a big stage, and our four judges have the integrity, knowledge, and the authority to make decisions that everyone will accept. They have the highest of standards themselves, and that’s what they will be looking for in our show rings. We are immensely grateful to them and we’re looking forward to the biggest and best Agri Expo ever on the 1st of November at Borderway Carlisle.”

Brian Davies has been a regular presence in Cumbria and Borderway, and his stock has consistently excelled, with his Mules achieving top prices at notable sales in Builth Wells and Welshpool.

Having judged sheep across Wales and at the prestigious Great Yorkshire Show, he will be bringing all his expertise and experience into the judging spotlight at Agri Expo.

“It is an honour to be asked to judge here, and I am looking forward to what I know will be a tremendous line-up of stock,” he said.

Borderway Agri Expo is one of the largest autumn livestock events in the UK Agri industry, showcasing the best quality beef cattle and sheep, and the latest developments in farming practice, breeding, genetics, machinery, equipment, technology, environmental issues, livestock marketing and export opportunities. It is a celebration of excellence in British Livestock, and the farmers, breeders and stockmen who look after them.

Further details will be updated regularly on the event’s dedicated web site – borderwayagriexpo.uk