As the summer holidays approach, staff from Bluestone National Park Resort's Blue Lagoon water park near have been proactively promoting water safety in the local community.

Ruth Watson, a Swim Wales teacher at the Blue Lagoon, visited a number of schools throughout Pembrokeshire during Drowning Prevention Week to raise awareness about the dangers of water and the importance of staying safe around rivers, lakes, and coastal areas.

Drowning Prevention Week, organised by the Royal Life Saving Society UK (RLSS), aims to educate families, carers, and children about water safety. This year's campaign is especially critical as it comes just before the school summer holidays when children are more likely to be around water.

"Drowning is preventable, yet hundreds of lives are lost each year," said Ruth. "Water safety education is vital, and Drowning Prevention Week provides a crucial opportunity to reach children and families with important information that could save lives."

Ruth will be visiting nine schools in Pembrokeshire to deliver engaging water safety presentations tailored to different age groups.

"As a swimming teacher and someone who loves the water, I'm passionate about ensuring children understand the risks associated with water activities," she said.

"By educating them about the Water Safety Code and providing practical tips, we can help them enjoy the water safely and confidently."

The Blue Lagoon's commitment to water safety extends beyond Drowning Prevention Week.

The water park holds the highest external quality assurance rating from the RLSS for its lifeguard training and safety procedures. This initiative aligns with Bluestone's ongoing efforts to support the local community and promote well-being.

More information about Drowning Prevention Week can be found at www.rlss.org.uk