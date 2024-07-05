Held annually at Bingley Hall, Staffordshire, the internationally recognised awards attract over 3,500 entries with some of the most highly contested categories receiving up to 40 entries. Despite the stiff competition, First Milk has had continued success at the show and this year was no exception.

The successful dairy co-operative received a total of 23 category awards, including seven gold medals, nine silver medals, and seven bronze medals – all from its creameries in Pembrokeshire and the Lake District.

This year First Milk cheese secured the following top accolades:

The JKM Foods Trophy awarded to the best mature cheddar in show – which then also went on to win the Graham Nichol Trophy awarded to the Champion UK Creamery block cheddar

The South Caernarfon Creameries Trophy awarded to the Best Welsh Cheese of any variety

The ICDA Award for best cheese with health benefits for its reduced fat extra mature cheese

The Volac Trophy awarded to the best medium creamery block Cheddar in show

The Tetra Pak Tebel Award for the best extra mature creamery block Cheddar in show

In addition to these trophies, the Haverfordwest Creamery made it a clean sweep in the Best Welsh Cheese of any variety (Vintage and Ex-mature Cheddar) category taking out the gold, silver, and bronze awards.

“Each year we build on our previous award success, thanks to the dedication of our farmers to produce top-quality milk and the hard work of our creamery staff who make exceptional cheese,” said Jack Eade, First Milk’s Customer Quality Manager. “Our performance in these prestigious awards recognises the hard work of everyone involved.”