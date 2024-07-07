Run by Robert and Ruth Izzard in Tenby, the family business has 215 reviews and an overall rating of five stars.

There are two main experiences on offer with the alpacas – trekking and a meet & greet.

At the end of the walk you can feed the alpacas. (Image: Ruth Izzard) Ruth Izzard said: “We have run the business for six years now. My husband is a third-generation owner of the family farm. We bought 10 alpacas in 2018 and had a go at training them. Now we have over 50 which we do trekking and breeding with.

“We offer two experiences. Trekking involves coming on the farm and going on a leisurely walk with the alpacas while enjoying the beautiful coastline views. The walk is just over a mile long. Then we stop and feed the alpacas.

“Then we walk the alpacas back into their shed where you can pet them. We have six baby alpacas now.

“Our other experience is the meet and greet, which is less hands on. But people can take pictures with the animals. We’ve had some lovely feedback. On social media we have five-star reviews, and it is nice to be recognised for our work.”

The family business has over 50 alpacas. (Image: Ruth Izzard) The business also provides fun experiences to people with special needs and have done alpaca walks with local schools, mental health care homes and blind people.

Ruth, who used to work an office-based job, now works on the farm with her husband.

She continued: “My husband is always on the farm, and I’ve retired from work to help him. Alpacas require a lot of training because they are quite reserved animals.

"It’s hard work to get them to a level where they are comfortable with people around them.”

There are six baby alpacas on the farm. (Image: Ruth Izzard) Pembrokeshire Alpaca Trekking were winners of the best activity and experience provider in the 2023 Croeso Awards and has received the 2024 Travellers’ Choice award on Tripadvisor.

Numerous reviews on Tripadvisor praise the business for its exceptional service, unique experience, suitability for young children and value for money.

One review from May 2024 wrote: “What a brilliant morning. I booked this experience for my birthday with my teen daughter and my mum. It was good value for money.

“It was nearly two hours in total. This included a safety briefing, trekking, feeding, petting and seeing the babies. Rob and Ruth are very knowledgeable, and the alpacas are clearly well cared for.

“The alpacas each have their own personalities and characters. A special thanks to Ted and Felix!”

Meanwhile, a review from last month (June 2024) said: “Rob, one of the hosts was a really nice guy and knew his lamas and camels from his alpacas. Really friendly set up and an enjoyable day.”

