Ben Lake was re-elected as the Member of Parliament for Ceredigion Preseli as Plaid Cymru held the seat in tonight’s election.
Ben retained his seat with a total of 21,738 votes, beating the Liberal Democrats and Labour to the post.
This is the third election Lake has won in a row after first winning the seat from Liberal Democrats Mark Williams in 2017 and then retaining the seat in 2019 with a victory over Conservatives Aled Thomas.
In his post triumph speech, Ben said: “I would like to thank everybody including my competitors who have been part of a great campaign.”
The full election results for Ceredigion Preseli were as follows:
- Plaid Cymru 21,738
- Liberal Democrats 6,949
- Labour 5,386
- Reform 5,374
- Conservatives 4,763
- Green 1,864
- Workers Party 228
At the time of writing, Labour is on track to win a landslide majority and regain power for the first time since 2010.
Mark Williams, who came second for Liberal Democrats, said the following: “It’s better than coming third. Second this time. It was a positive campaign and I’m very grateful for all the votes. Clearly Ben won an emphatic victory and deserves praise.
“Many issues are unresolved, however, and me and my party will continue to campaign on them.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here