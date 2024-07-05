Ben retained his seat with a total of 21,738 votes, beating the Liberal Democrats and Labour to the post.

This is the third election Lake has won in a row after first winning the seat from Liberal Democrats Mark Williams in 2017 and then retaining the seat in 2019 with a victory over Conservatives Aled Thomas.

In his post triumph speech, Ben said: “I would like to thank everybody including my competitors who have been part of a great campaign.”

The full election results for Ceredigion Preseli were as follows:

Plaid Cymru 21,738

Liberal Democrats 6,949

Labour 5,386

Reform 5,374

Conservatives 4,763

Green 1,864

Workers Party 228

At the time of writing, Labour is on track to win a landslide majority and regain power for the first time since 2010.

Mark Williams, who came second for Liberal Democrats, said the following: “It’s better than coming third. Second this time. It was a positive campaign and I’m very grateful for all the votes. Clearly Ben won an emphatic victory and deserves praise.

“Many issues are unresolved, however, and me and my party will continue to campaign on them.”