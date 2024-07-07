A Pembrokeshire deputy headteacher has been given a special recognition award from Google.
Bev Davies, of Haverfordwest High VC School, was acknowledged at the tech giant's London HQ for pioneering professional development efforts.
Her leadership of continuous learning schemes, using advanced tech, garnered acclaim and helped the school become a Google Reference School.
Jane Harries, headteacher at Haverfordwest High VC School, said: "We are incredibly proud of Bev Davies for receiving this well-deserved recognition from Google.
"Bev has been instrumental in creating a dynamic and supportive learning environment for our educators, which ultimately translates into a richer learning experience for our students."
