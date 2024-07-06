The popularity of the Western Telegraph Camera Club continues to grow, and it now boasts 3,300 members.

Every day brings some lovely pictures of the Pembrokeshire coast, countryside and creatures to the friendly Facebook group.

And every week we feature an online gallery of our favourite pictures, which are also spotlighted daily as the wake-up posts on the Western Telegraph's Facebook page.

If you'd like to be a member of the Western Telegraph Camera Club and share your pictures, head over to the Facebook page to join.

Enjoy this week's picture gallery below.

Busy in the bath

Here's a happy little bird taking a refreshing dip.Here's a happy little bird taking a refreshing dip. (Image: Helena Photography)

Fantastic foxgloves

Beautiful foxgloves showing the path to their pollen.Beautiful foxgloves showing the path to their pollen. (Image: Deborah O'Brien)

Peeking puffin

Skomer Island puffin, safe in its burrow,Skomer Island puffin, safe in its burrow, (Image: Sarah Jenkins)

Glorious sight

Pwll Deri is looking picture perfect.Pwll Deri is looking picture perfect. (Image: Christopher Walters)

Good (wick) morning
The start of a new day at Goodwick.The start of a new day at Goodwick. (Image: Jean Vaughan)

Scene at Solva

A beautiful view from Solva.A beautiful view from Solva. (Image: Elaine Costello)