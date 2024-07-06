The Port of Milford Haven and Blue Horizons Surf School have launched a new partnership offering monthly boat trips that facilitate safe embarkation for wheelchair users.

The collaboration aims to make the waterway more accessible for everyone and to promote the wellbeing benefits that come with spending time in and around water, often referred to as ‘blue spaces’.

The Port of Milford Haven, as custodian of the Milford Haven Waterway, actively encourages its sustainable recreational use.

They recognise the importance of ‘blue spaces’ and their proven positive impact on physical and mental wellbeing.

As part of their mission, the port’s community outreach programme focuses on providing opportunities for young people to enjoy the waterway, promoting skills and jobs.

Blue Horizons Surf School, a community interest company, offers surf lessons, beach days and coastal exploration for children and adults in Pembrokeshire.

Their dedication to inclusivity aligns perfectly with the Port’s commitment to equality, diversity and safe, enjoyable use of the waterway.

These joint boat trips, facilitated by a vessel from Dale Sailing in Neyland, allow small groups to explore the different areas of the Milford Haven Waterway.

Each trip is adapted to the needs of the passengers ensuring everyone has a safe space to socialise and explore.

Oliver Bird from Blue Horizons Surf School, shared his thoughts: "The inspiration for these boat trips in Pembrokeshire was born from listening to individuals and families with shared experiences in order to understand what was needed to make a boat trip truly accessible.

"The trips give everyone the opportunity to safely and comfortably experience the open seas."

He added: "Every trip has a unique story to tell and we feel very privileged to be a part of it."

Supporting the trips, Graham Howells, a coxswain at the Port of Milford Haven, said: "After a conversation with a friend whose son has cerebral palsy and autism, it became apparent that accessible adventure activities in Pembrokeshire were severely limited.

"The idea that we might be able to get people and their carers out on a warm dry boat was met with great enthusiasm by all partners concerned."

Anna Malloy, communications and marketing director at the Port, added: "We’re really excited to be partnering with Blue Horizons.

"At the Port we’re committed to ensuring safe enjoyment of the Milford Haven Waterway for all, and who knows, maybe the experience of being out on the waters will inspire some of the passengers to consider a career in maritime.

"What a fantastic outcome that would be!"

For those interested, further information about the boat trips can be sourced from the Blue Horizons CIC Surf Club’s Facebook page.