If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

DupreeDupree - three years old, female, Bulldog. Dupree has been with us quite a while now and is thriving in foster with a member of staff. When she arrived with us she was very poorly, but after a lot of investigations it was discovered that she has a form of megaesophagus. She is now being fed a special diet and follows a feeding regime and this is controlled very well. Dupree deserves to find a forever home of her very own. She loves other dogs and would really like another dog in her new home.

HannahHannah - four years old, female, Boxer Cross. Hannah is one of our longest stayers and has been with us a year. This week was a very exciting week for her as her favourite member of staff decided to take her home to foster her! Hannah has settled in brilliantly and has discovered that sofa naps really are the best and will spend her day snoring away! Hannah will need another dog in her new home. She is still a very scared girl and so will need understanding adopters.

EarnieEarnie - three years old, male, Cavalier. Earnie has come to us from a home through no fault of his own as his owners no longer had time to look after him. He is a sweet boy who is super affectionate and just loves to play! He would love to find adopters who are around most of the time and have plenty of time to spend with him. We think he would prefer to be homed as an only dog, but in the right circumstances he could live with a female dog.

ScampScamp - eight years old, male, Terrier Cross. Scamp has come to us from the pound after being rescued from a sad situation. He is a very happy boy who loves humans. He can walk on a lead but does need some more practice with this. Scamp could be homed as an only dog and would like his new owners to have plenty of time to spend with him. We are unsure if he has ever lived in a home so he may need to learn about house training.

TedTed - two years old, male, Staffordshire Bull Terrier. Ted has come to us from the pound. He is a very playful boy who would potentially be best suited to being homed as an only dog, but we would consider homing him with a dog of a similar size to (or larger than) him, who will match his play and energy levels. He will be looking for an active home and just cannot wait to be loved!