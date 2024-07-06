The Trefloyne Junior Golf Academy provides professional coaching from the Penally club’s head pro, Matthew Rees, and the opportunity to get out on the course and play in club competitions.

The increase in numbers of keen and talented youngsters has led to the formation of a Trefloyne junior team, to add to the club’s seniors’ club team, classic teams, ladies’ teams and club team, alongside the Dyfed League and Jeff Harrison Bowl teams.

Debut

The new kids on the block have now made their debut in the in the Junior Sixes inter-club matches that are run by Wales Golf and the Golf Foundation.

Teams from Haverfordwest and Trefloyne travelled to Milford Haven Golf Club for the Golf Sixes League.

Milford Haven Golf Club was the venue. (Image: Trefloyne Golf Club)

With parents and supporters in tow there was a tremendous turnout.

It was the first match that the Trefloyne youngsters had played, and it was the first time on another golf course.

But the team - Josh Richards, Rory Henshaw, William Morgan, Lawrie Richards, Zach Siswick - did themselves proud, and put in a great effort against very strong contingents from Milford and Haverfordwest.

Milford, with home advantage, were the winners, followed by Haverfordwest with Trefloyne in an honourable third place.

A Trefloyne spokesman said: “The guys represented the club extremely well and had a wonderful time, learning more about the game along the way.

Congratulations to Matthew

The club also congratulated Matthew Rees, to whom the Professional Golfers’ Association has now awarded the status of PGA Advanced Coach.

Matthew said: ‘It’s a real honour and I’d like to than all the organisations I’ve worked with – especially Trefloyne – for their help and support.’ There are still places available on Matthew’scoaching sessions at Trefloyne and to find out more just ring Trefloyne on 01834 845639, or contact Matthew on social media by searching MTRGolfPerformance.