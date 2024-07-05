The Palace Cinema in Haverfordwest looked set to close last year as its owners retied. However, Sinema Palace Ltd took over the lease of the Art Deco venue and has breathed new life into it.

The cinema reopened in April with bargain tickets, a new-look foyer and new comfy seating.

“We have also replaced most of the seats in Screen 2 with bigger, comfier seats with more leg room,” said new manager Hannah Cramp at the time.

As well as affordable tickets, other cinema classics, such as popcorn have been kept at a reasonable price.

“We want to encourage people to come and bring their family and enjoy a night out,” she said.

Since the reopening the Palace has become well-known for its theme nights including a Barbie party with prizes for the best-dressed Ken and Barbie, a fun photo booth, pink fizz, popcorn and frozen cocktails.

It has also hosted a Rocky Horror night, a Matrix themed evening and fancy-dress events for children’s films.

Hannah has become well-known for her funny Facebook adverts, where she dresses up as characters from the films the cinema is promoting.

Tonight the venue at the top of Market Street, Haverfordwest is holding an ‘eleventy first birthday party’ which includes a special Lord of the Rings screening.

Tickets cost £6.

There will be a bar, a special Bilbo Baggins birthday cake with all attendees getting a free slice.

The Fellowship of the Rings will be shown with intermission and themed Fancy-dress is encouraged.

At the end of the night there will be music and dancing in the foyer.

“I want to share the Palace Cinema’s eleventy first birthday with as many people as possible,” said Hannah.

“If you have liked hanging out with us for the past year we have been reopened, or at any point in the long history of the cinema we would love to see you, even if you don’t want to stick around for the film.”

To find out more and to book tickets visit the Palace Cinema on Facebook or haverfordwestcinema.co.uk, linked above.