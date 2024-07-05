Labour won a 403 majority while the Conservatives were hit with a 110which resulted in the end of a 14-year Tory government.

Sir Keir’s win did not come as a surprise for many, with early polls suggesting that it was likely the Labour Party would win by a large majority.

Celebrating the Labour Party’s win, Sir Keir said: “The change begins right here. Because this is your democracy, your community and your future. You have voted. It is now time for us to deliver.”

Following the Labour Party’s win and Sir Keir’s new position, many questions have been asked including what the new Prime Minister's net worth is.

What is Sir Keir Starmer's net worth?





According to Prolific London, Sir Keir has a net worth of around £7.7 million, however, they share it could rise to between £10m and £15m when “taking his other revenue streams into account and the land he has held since 1996.”

How did Sir Keir Starmer make his fortune?





As an MP from 2021/2022, Sir Keir made a salary of £76,961 and received a further £49,193 for being the leader of the opposition.

He had previously worked as the Director of Public Prosecutions and head of the Crown Prosecution Service from 2008 to 2013, which is well known to come with a good salary.

From 2020/2021, the new Prime Minister earned more than £21,000 for his legal services working as a barrister.

In May 2020, it was reported by The Mail on Sunday that Sir Keir owned seven acres of land in Surrey worth up to £10m and bought the land in 1996.

The Labour leader and his wife Victoria own a home in North London which they bought for £600,000 and is now said to be worth more than £1 million.