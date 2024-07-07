The team from housing provider Wales & West Housing recently swapped their work boots for walking boots to tackle 26.2 miles from Fishguard to Cardigan.

(Image: Wales & West Housing)

Their walk raised more than £10,000 which will be split equally between the housing association’s current staff charities, Motor Neurone Disease Association, Cerebral Palsy Cymru, Parkinson’s UK Cymru and Cymru Versus Arthritis.

Colleagues from offices in north, south and west Wales joined in with the Walk a Marathon event.

They were assisted by a support team on the day and received help from Fishguard Bay Resort, where the walk started, and Castell Howell Foods, who provided water and snacks to the team.

The walk ended at the Priory House, Cardigan, where Wales & West Housing is planning to redevelop the former hospital site to create new homes for older people, offices and public spaces.

Gareth Thomas, Wales & West Housing’s head of development for west Wales, said: “What an absolutely fantastic, but exhausting day.

“It was great to welcome colleagues from north and south to walk the glorious Pembrokeshire Coastal Path from Fishguard Bay Resort to the site our soon to be new offices on the former Cardigan Hospital site.

“The distance of exactly 26.2 miles tested each and every one of us to our limits. The amount of money that we raised for our four staff charities is extremely pleasing. Thank you to all our sponsors and supporters.”

In their daily job the walkers are responsible for building almost 600 new homes for affordable rent across Wales. This includes 100 new homes in Pembrokeshire at sites including Fishguard, Dinas and Eglwyswrw and 39 in Ceredigion at Penrhyncoch and Aberaeron.