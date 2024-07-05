Out of the 32 seats since boundary changes, Labour now have 27, including Mid and South Pembrokeshire.

Plaid Cymru now has four sets: Ceredigion Preseli, Caerfyrddin, Dwyfor Meirionydd, and Ynys Mon, a solid sea of green in the western part of the country.

The remaining seat was taken by the Liberal Democrats, securing Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe.

Mid and South Pembrokeshire saw Conservative Stephen Crabb lose to Labour’s Henry Tufnell by 14,627 votes to 16,505.

After his defeat, having represented parts of the county for 19 years , previously as MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire, Mr Crabb said: “Congratulations to Henry Tufnell and his team on their victory in Mid & South Pembrokeshire last night. I wish him the very best as he takes on the enormous privilege of representing this county at Westminster.

“A huge thanks to my campaign team who have been at my side throughout this tough campaign. I am incredibly grateful to have had such a fabulous group of Pembrokeshire people working with me over the last six weeks.

“It’s been a huge honour to represent my home constituency as Member of Parliament over the last 19 years. Every day has been an enormous privilege.

“Thank you to everyone in Pembrokeshire who has given me encouragement and support along the way.”

One of those who paid tribute to Mr Crabb was Conservative Senedd Member, and former Pembrokeshire journalist for the Western Telegraph and Pembrokeshire Herald, Sam Kurtz.

“I owe Stephen Crabb a lot. Maybe more than he realises. He gave me a job in his office when I was a young newspaper reporter, in what I call the best ‘apprenticeship’ I could have ever asked for.

“Working for and alongside him, I’ve seen a side that many haven’t. The empathy shown during advice surgeries, then tenacity in fighting for constituents facing an injustice, and a resilience, energy and focus on doing what he thought was best for our county.

“Please also spare a thought to for all the staff members, who have lost their jobs if their bosses have not kept their seats. It really is brutal.

“My congratulations go to Henry Tufnell, Mid and South Pembrokeshire’s new MP, and to Ann Davies, Caerfyrddin’s new MP.”

In the rhetorical question on many people’s lips, Mr Kurtz mused: “Where do we go next as a party? Who are we? How do we take this beating from the British public and come back better, representing and delivering on their hopes and ambitions, while working to alleviate their fears and frustrations?

“There’ll be time for that, and I’ll want to make sure I’m in the centre of how my party, our party, can dust itself off and tend to its bloody nose before rolling up our sleeves and getting back to being fighting fit once again.”

Ceredigion Preseli saw a Plaid Cymru landslide for candidate Ben Lake, with 21,738 votes; Liberal Democrat Mark Williams in second place with 6,949 votes.

Caerfyrddin saw a Plaid win for Ann Davies, with 15,520 votes, beating Labour’s Martha O’Neil on 10,985; Conservative Simon Hart who previously represented the Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire seat came third on 8,825 votes.

One of the many interviews Mr Crabb gave after failing to gain the Mid and South Pembrokeshire seat was photobombed by local activist Jim Scott, wearing a ‘Tories out’ shirt.