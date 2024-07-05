People were warned to stay out of the water at Tenby's South, North and Castle beaches, as well as Penally beach, earlier this week after a burst in the main pipe carrying raw sewage from Tenby to the treatment plant at Gumfreston.

Natural Resources Wales has been investigating the situation since they were informed of the incident by Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water on Monday July 1.

'Catastrophe' fears

Town councillors in Tenby are now urging the water company to replace the rising main 'immediately', amid fears that a further burst could cause 'catastrophe' to the environment and the tourism industry.

A further comment on the situation is being awaited from Dŵr Cymnu Welsh Water.

A spokesperson for NRW said today, Friday July 5: "Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has been informed by Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water that the burst rising main near Tenby, which resulted in sewage entering the River Ritec on 1 July, has been repaired.

"A slight impact downstream"





"Results from water samples taken on 3 July indicate that there is now only a slight impact downstream.

"NRW are now lifting the Abnormal Situation, which was declared in line with the Bathing Water Regulations.

"The investigation began on 1 July, when Dŵr Cymru informed NRW of a burst rising main near Tenby, which resulted in sewage entering the River Ritec.

"NRW had concerns around the impact on water quality at designated bathing waters in the area. Pembrokeshire County Council installed signage to alert members of the public of the possible pollution impact at Tenby South Beach, Castle Beach, Tenby North Beach and Penally Beach.

"Pembrokeshire County Council will remove signage they had installed warning the public of the pollution risk."