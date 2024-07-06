The event, at the Lord Nelson Hotel, Milford Haven, is being organised by Principality Building Society and aims to raise money for Ty Hafan and Ty Gobaith.

The two charities currently support one in 10 children diagnosed with a life-shortening condition across Wales.

The ball, which takes place on Saturday July 27, from 7pm, will feature food and entertainment for guests who will be dressed in their finest formal wear.

There will be a raffle on the night, to help raise more funds for the charities. All prizes have been kindly donated by local businesses.

Tickets are priced at £20 and can be purchased at Principality Building Society, Haverfordwest, or call 01437 762147.