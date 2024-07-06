Ceri Jackson has been appointed to the role following a rigorous selection process.

Serving as a non-executive director since 2021 and interim vice chairwoman since 2023, she brings a wealth of experience from her 30-year career in the charity sector.

Ms Jackson's roles have spanned across the UK, including head of community at RNIB, director of RNIB Cymru, interim director of strategy and transformation at Tŷ Hafan, among several board positions across health, social care and housing in Wales.

Alongside her new responsibilities, Ms Jackson has been a trustee of the Stroke Association since 2020 following tenures as a trustee and chairwoman for Sight Life, chairwoman for Age Alliance Wales and Wales Vision Strategy Advisory Group.

Expressing optimism about her appointment, she said: "I am delighted to be appointed to the vice chair role.

"I hope that my experience in health, social care, policy and charitable organisations over the last 30 years will be of value to the board and to the service."

Congratulating Jackson, chairman Colin Dennis said: "I’d like to congratulate Ceri on her richly deserved appointment.

"It's an important time for the ambulance service and the wider NHS in Wales as we look to deliver a health service fit for the future."

He believes her knowledge and drive will significantly "help to drive that work forward."