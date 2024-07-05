The home in Oakridge Acres is thought to have been broken into on the evening of Wednesday July 3.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "“Police in Pembroke Dock are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house in Oakridge Acers in Tenby.

"The burglary is believed to have taken place in the evening of Wednesday the 3rd of July 2024."

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.

The crime reference to be quoted is 24000587840.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.”