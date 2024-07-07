But for all we war babies, there's one place, a venue which brought so much excitement and joy to our lives, a place where new friendships were formed and where old ones continued unbroken. Cemented together by sharing the thrills and spills that have also gone, but will never be forgotten.

It is, of course, the old Rath swimming pool.

The lido played a huge part in the lives of so many and not only for we Milfordians, who could access its facilities on a daily basis, but also for many others from other parts of the county, particularly Neyland and Haverfordwest.

Being a Pill lad, I was fortunate enough to be able to walk to it from my house in about eight minutes - five if I ran, carrying my towel and bathing costume, down the steep slope past Russells bungalow and followed the lower path to our watery Shangri-La.

Last week I included a few "first time" recollections in my column and if I'd had more space I would've added the powerful surge of adrenalin you experienced when you soared, Tom Daley like, from the pool's 'top board' for the very first time.

There was nothing like it.

The photograph I've used here immediately conjures up so many memories of those halcyon days, but if you take a closer look at it, the more discerning eyes just might be able to detect that, in truth, it's not actually a pic of the real thing.

It is, in fact, the brilliant handiwork of my Pill pal, Brian Phillips, who, although a good few years younger than me, had such a heartfelt attachment to the Rath pool, decided to make a scaled replica of his boyhood 'treasure' so that it would be remembered forever. And boy oh boy, what a fantastic job he made of it - it's so real it sends shivers down my spine. After it's completion Brian donated it to the Milford Museum.

When I sit down to pen these TRM's, the topics I include are often decided by dipping my hand into my overflowing box of photos, some of which have been in there longer than I can remember...and randomly picking one out hoping that it will lead me into a tale to tell.

This week's pic'n mix lucky dip brought out this colourful postcard, which has the caption "A Milford Haven trawler," and after delving into the trawling archives, I learned that M18 was the "Macaw", so here's some of what I found out about her.

Firstly was another picture, a later one, taken in Scarborough, round about 1950.

Built in 1909, a steel sided, ketch rigged beam trawler, 187 tons, 110' long, landed at Milford from Feb 1909-May 1913; March 1919-November 1935.

Here are some of the "local" owners listed: Frederick Robert Greenish (Doctor of Music) The Grove, Haverfordwest.

Cornelius Cecil Morley, "Cunjic," Hakin; Sidney Morgan Price, Murray Crescent, Milford; Harry Easter Rees, The Rath, Milford. First Skipper: Matthew Kingston.

In August 1914 she was requisitioned by the Admiralty and converted into a Minesweeper.

There were two major incidents reported. The first, in December 1921, being the tragic death of Joseph Shervin who was the "Macaw's" Bosun. It happened when the trawler was on her way to the fishing grounds and encountered rough weather.

Joseph was struck on the head as the anchor was being taken up, the massive blow fracturing his skull. A native of Haverfordwest, Joseph, aged 31, for 13 years had lodged in Milford Haven.

During the war he served on a minesweeper, and was married to Miss Mary Coombs, a Portland girl. On the day preceding the fatal accident Mary and their child had left for Portland to spend Yuletide.

On 28th March 1932 the Irish Times reported: "Unsuccessful efforts were made again today to refloat the stranded Milford Haven steam trawler "Macaw" which went ashore at Ballycotton on Friday night. The vessel is lying on the rocks in an exposed position. She is undamaged, beyond her bottom plate being buckled. The crew remain on board."

And on 8th April the Irish Times wrote: "Trawler refloated. The Dutch tug, "Roodezee" returned to Cork harbour last night having successfully refloated the Milford stream trawler "Macaw", which stranded during a gale on Good Friday night on a reef of rocks in Ballycotton Bay."

In January 1952 the "Macaw" was finally broken up in Gateshead.

That's just about it for this week but, as is my wont, I leave you with someone' else's words of wisdom. Albert Einstein once said..."If I had my life to live over..I'd be a plumber."

Take care..please stay safe.