Sunday Night Fever will take place at the De Valence Pavilion, Tenby and - thanks to the teamwork by two organisations in the town - all the profits will go to charity.

In previous years, Tenby Rotary Club has hosted two of the Tenby Summer Spectaculars, but will not be doing so this year because of escalating running costs.

Instead, the club has joined forces with Tenby Lions Club to host Sunday Night Fever, a tribute night featuring The Bee Gees Experience and former X Factor contestant Nicola Marie.

A fun-filled evening with tunes to groove to is sure to be enjoyed, said Rotary president Tom Cullen, who described the event as ‘the ultimate throwback night’.

He added: "Join us for an unforgettable evening featuring The Bee Gees Experience who are the premier Bee Gees tribute band, as they bring all your favourite hits to life.

"Adding to the excitement, we also have the sensational Nicola Marie, a former X Factor contestant, delivering powerhouse performances of iconic 80s classics.

"This is your chance to dance, sing along, and experience the magic of two fantastic eras in one spectacular show.

"Don't miss out on the fun – grab your tickets now and get ready to boogie the night away! Tickets are available from the Welsh Gift Shop, Upper Frog Street, and Tenby Town Council office in the De Valence Pavilion.

Alternatively, you can scan the QR Code on the banners and posters around the Tenby area to buytickets through Ticket Source.

"This is a charity event with all profits, after costs, being donated to the charities and good causes supported by Tenby and District Lions and Tenby Rotary Club.

*Sunday Night Fever will be in the De Valance Pavilion Tenby on Sunday August 18.

Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.