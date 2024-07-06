This is as the result of the closure of a minor road for at least five months, to enable the construction of a new bridge on the A40 improvement scheme.

The closure of the road leading to the village of Llanfallteg is due to take place from next Monday, July 8, with a diversion in place.

White line marking is expected to be completed on the morning, with the closure and diversion taking place later that afternoon.

There will be no road closure until the diversion has been put in place.

This diversion will take drivers along part of the newly-constructed road and will actually speed up journeys heading to the west.

The improvement scheme is on schedule to fully open at the end of the year.

The new Redstone Bridge, a key part of the project, recently opened on schedule and is now carrying traffic.

Elected representatives recently met with the contractors on the site to be given an update on the development of the Llanfallteg Bridge and the forthcoming road closure and diversion.

Order made by Pembrokeshire County Council

The closure order made by Pembrokeshire County Council is for the C3205 Llanfallteg Road, Llanddewi Velfrey "to enable the construction of a new bridge and associated carriageway works associated with the A40(T) highway improvement scheme to be carried out."

The notice continues: "The effect of the Order will be to temporarily prohibit all vehicular traffic other than exempted vehicles, from proceeding along that section of Class III (C3205) Llanfallteg Road, Llanddewi Velfrey - from a point near the property known as Awel Deg, north to the property known as Pen Troydin-Fawr.

"The alternative route for traffic will be via the existing A40(T) St Clears to Haverfordwest road and a section of newly constructed carriageway north of the A40(T) and to the west of the C3205.”

"It is intended that the restrictions, which will be signed accordingly, will come into effect on the 8th July 2024 and remain in place for approximately 5.5 months.

"The Order will remain valid for a maximum period of 18 months as a contingency should the works need to be rescheduled or in the event of any unforeseen circumstances."