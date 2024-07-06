The Teifi Pools are a set of glacial lakes and reservoirs around 1,500ft above sea level just out of the small village of Pontrhydfendigaid and have been described as being "so remote you might be on the moon".

The landmark has featured among The Telegraph's list of the greatest world wonders you've never heard of along with other sites in locations like Cambodia, Peru and Greece.

Introducing the list, the news outlet said: "There are several overused phrases in the broad lexicon of travel writing, but few quite as regular in their deployment as 'hidden gem'.

"It is an unimaginative use of language, bordering on cliché, put to work on a near-ceaseless basis to describe everything from a somewhat less busy beach (a little up the coast from a popular resort) to a neighbourhood restaurant in a corner of a big city (ever so slightly removed from the beaten tourist path).

"And yet… there are occasions when places are both genuinely lacking in wider profile, and utterly deserving of your time and attention, should you find yourself in their vicinity.

"Our experts pick their 16 out-of-the-way dots on the map that, for various reasons, are little known to the (British) travelling public, even though they make cameras click, jaws drop, and superlatives fall from mouths when you lay eyes on them."

Tara River Canyon, Montenegro Santo Antão, Cape Verde Maginot Line, France Trongsa Dzong, Bhutan The chalk cliffs of Rügen, Germany Banteay Chhmar, Cambodia Elqui Valley, Chile Vatnajokull, Iceland Chavin de Huantar, Peru Long Meg and her Daughters, Cumbria Lake Abbe, Djibouti The Saloum Delta, Senegal Odontotos Rack Railway, Greece The temple of Ranakpur, India Toprak-Kala, Uzbekistan The Teifi Pools, Ceredigion

Why this West Wales landmark is among the greatest world wonders you've never heard of

The Teifi Pools, located in Ceredigion, was one of only two place in the UK to be named among the greatest world wonders you've never heard of by The Telegraph.

Describing the Welsh landmark, the news outlet said it's "so remote you might be on the moon, and so deep they were once considered unfathomable".

The Telegraph continued: "Ever wanted to be the person in those car adverts?

"The one driving as the camera pans out to reveal a jaw-dropping hill-scape – operatic sky stretching across windswept moors, and reflected in moody expanses of water.

"No other soul for miles in any direction (unless you count the odd sheep).

"Of course you have. And you can, just follow the single-track road from the small village of Pontrhydfendigaid, skirting the ghostly ruins of Strata Florida, (a 12th-century Cistercian Abbey, possibly once home to the Holy Grail), and up to the Teifi Pools.

"These glacial lakes and reservoirs are 1,500ft above sea level: so remote you might be on the moon, and so deep they were once considered unfathomable.

"Hike the Teifi Pools Walk (a six-mile loop), fish for wild brown trout or just gaze – awestruck – at the raw majesty of this otherworldly place."