David Daley, 43, of Fleming Crescent in Haverfordwest, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court after being charged with the breaches.

Daley had been made the subject of a restraining order on March 15 last year.

However, he was accused of making direct contact with his victim in Milford Haven on June 15, as well as also making indirect contact with the victim on the same day.

Daley switched his pleas to guilty for each offence on July 1.

The defendant was jailed for 16 weeks for each breach – running concurrently to each other – due to his “flagrant disregard” for court orders, and was ordered to pay £150 in costs.