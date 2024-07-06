New research has revealed that people aged between 65 and 79 have seen a steep increase in premiums at 26%, and those aged 80 experienced a rise of 27%.

Following the warning, a team of experts has broken down everything you need to know about getting car insurance when you're over 70 including the rules and how you can get cheaper quotes.

Can I still get car insurance if I’m over 70?





The expert at Independent Advisor Car Insurance, Connor Campbell, has explained that there is legally no maximum age limit for car insurance as long as you’re still fit and healthy enough to drive.

He continued: "So in your 70s and beyond, there will be a car insurance policy out there that will allow you to maintain your independence and stay on the road".

The insurance expert did warn, however, that you may have slightly less choice.

Connor acknowledges that most car insurance providers don’t impose an age limit on their policies but some do.

He explained that they will normally be between 70 and 80 years of age.

What are the driving restrictions for over 70s?





The insurance expert has reminded motorists that you have to renew your licence when you turn 70.

Connor elaborated: "Regardless of when you last renewed your licence, it will expire when you’re 70 years of age, so you’ll have to renew it if you want to keep driving".

The Driving and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) should send you the application form 90 days before your 70th birthday.

Once you renew your licence at 70, you will need to renew it every three years rather than every 10.

You must meet the minimum eyesight requirements, the insurance expert explained.

"While everyone who drives has to meet the minimum eyesight requirements, it can be more of a concern as you get older," according to Connor.

He added: "You must be able to read a car number plate from 20 metres away, have a visual acuity of at least a 0.5 measure on the Snellen scale (that’s the classic letter test at the opticians) and have an adequate field of vision".

DVLA also needs to know about any relevant medical conditions.

Connor commented: "When you renew your driving licence, you must inform the DVLA of any new or progressed medical conditions that could affect your driving.

"You’ll also need to update your licence if you’re diagnosed with a notifiable condition before you’re due to renew. You can find an A-Z list of conditions at gov.uk.

"If you fail to tell the DVLA about a condition that affects your driving, you can be fined up to £1,000. Failure to inform your insurance provider could invalidate your policy in the event of a claim".

The Independent Advisor Car Insurance expert warns that you won’t be able to drive while the DVLA conducts medical checks.

How to get cheap car insurance quotes for over-70s

As you enter your 70s, your driving habits may change.

You’re likely to be retired, potentially driving less than you were even a decade prior.

There are some specialist policies you could consider pursuing to reduce your premium if that is the case.

Here are some key tips to help you get cheap car insurance for when you turn 70, according to Independent Advisor Car Insurance.

Recommended reading

Low-mileage car insurance: If you drive fewer miles than the national average (around 7,400 miles), you may be eligible for low-mileage car insurance. This is cheaper than standard car insurance for the simple reason that if you’re on the road less, you’re less likely to be in an accident and make a claim.

Pay-as-you-go car insurance: If you’ve begun to use your car more sporadically, pay-as-you-go car insurance might be an option. These policies usually involve installing a device into your car that will track your miles. Your quoted rate will be per mile, and you’ll only pay for insurance when you drive (plus a fee to cover your car when parked). Other versions of this policy allow you to select a number of miles for your policy from the start, such as 1,000 miles, and then top up your limit as and when you need to.

Temporary car insurance: If you no longer want to own your own car but would still like the opportunity to drive every now and then, you could take out temporary car insurance when needed. This would allow you to drive someone else’s car for as little as one hour or up to around 30 days. However, it can be hard to find temporary car insurance policies that allow for drivers over the age of 75.