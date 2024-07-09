Ben Hilton, 31, of Marble Hall Road in Milford Haven, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court charged with four offences.

Hilton was accused of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour between January 1, 2019, and June 29 this year. It was alleged the defendant was controlling over the complainant, was verbally abusive, and would use her phone.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

He was also charged with intentional strangulation and intentional strangulation, relating to alleged incidents against his wife on June 28.

Hilton has also been accused of assault by beating of an emergency worker, after being alleged to have attacked a police officer in Milford Haven on June 28.

No pleas were entered on July 1, and the case was sent to Swansea Crown Court.

Hilton was remanded in to custody, and will next appear in court to enter his pleas on August 2.