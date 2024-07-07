A MAN has admitted trespassing on the railway at Haverfordwest station and assaulting two police officers.
Regan Boswell, 51, of no fixed abode, was charged with trespassing in the proximity of a railway, two offences of common assault of an emergency worker, and one of criminal damage.
Boswell was alleged to have trespassed on the train line at Haverfordwest railway station on June 29.
- For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.
He was also accused of attacking two police officers at the station.
The defendant was charged with criminal damage to his cell at Haverfordwest Police Station the following day.
Boswell pleaded guilty to all charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 1.
He was granted bail, and will return to court to be sentenced on July 22. In the meantime, he’s been banned from entering Haverfordwest railway station.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here