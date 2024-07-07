Regan Boswell, 51, of no fixed abode, was charged with trespassing in the proximity of a railway, two offences of common assault of an emergency worker, and one of criminal damage.

Boswell was alleged to have trespassed on the train line at Haverfordwest railway station on June 29.

He was also accused of attacking two police officers at the station.

The defendant was charged with criminal damage to his cell at Haverfordwest Police Station the following day.

Boswell pleaded guilty to all charges at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 1.

He was granted bail, and will return to court to be sentenced on July 22. In the meantime, he’s been banned from entering Haverfordwest railway station.