The four defendants were charged with drink-driving, drug-driving, and refusing to provide samples to the police.

Their cases were heard at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court.

Here’s a round-up of their cases.

LEE MISKIN, 50, of St David's Close in Milford Haven, admitted refusing to provide a sample to police when suspected to have committed an offence.

Miskin was accused of failing to provide a specimen for analysis on the A477 at Milton on February 10.

He switched his plea to guilty on June 13, and returned to Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 2 to be sentenced.

Miskin received an 18-month community order, as part of which he must complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was banned from driving for two years, was fined £108, and must pay £300 in costs and a £114 surcharge.

JAMES TURNER, 19, of Robert Street in Milford Haven, was high on cocaine whilst behind the wheel last Christmas.

Turner was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Robert Street on December 27. When tested, he recorded having 96 micrograms of benzoylecgonine – the main metabolite of cocaine – per litre (µg/L) of blood.

The legal limit – to exclude accidental exposure – is 50µg/L.

He pleaded guilty, and at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 2 was disqualified from driving for three years.

Turner was also ordered to pay a £366 fine, a £146 surcharge and £85 in costs.

TOM MOSTON, 40, of Richard Street in the Manselton area of Swansea, has been hit with 10 points on his licence after refusing to provide a specimen to the police.

Moston was alleged to have been in charge of a vehicle in Haverfordwest on June 13, and refused to provide a specimen for analysis to the police when they suspected he had committed an offence.

He pleaded guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 2, and – alongside the points – was ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 in costs and a £48 surcharge.

KERRY BRITTON, 67, of Church Street in Ferndale, Rhondda Cynon Taf, got behind the wheel whilst drunk.

Britton was driving a Peugeot 2008 on the A40 at St Clears on June 13. When breathalysed, they recorded having 59 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The limit is 35.

The defendant admitted the offence, and was banned from driving for 16 months at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on July 2.

Britton must also pay an £80 fine, costs of £85, and a £32 surcharge.