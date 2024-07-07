Organised by Milford Haven Round Table, the parade set off from Waterloo Square, and moved on over Hakin Bridge, and down Hamilton Terrace and Charles Street before ending at Milford Waterfront.

Milford Haven Town Band led the carnival parade. (Image: James Hemingray)

The carnival was led by Milford Haven Town Band, who help build the atmosphere amongst those lining the streets.

The carnival parade even took a moment to make a happy couple’s day even more special, with firefighters from Milford Haven Fire Station posing for a photo with a bride and groom who were getting married at the Imperial Hall.

A pair of Oompa Loompas follow Willy Wonka in the The Milford Haven Carnival parade. (Image: James Hemingray)

Alongside the carnival parade, there was a stage for live music hosted by Pure West Radio, the Defying Gravity stunt show, music from the Jukebox Tonic Band and Steve Bartram, a Mad Science Show, as well as a fun fair, street food, craft stalls and charity stalls.

Following the carnival, a Milford Haven Round Table spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who entered the carnival and to every one of you who lined the streets! You are all amazing and make Milford what it is - a great and special place.

A Mario-themed entry to the Milford Haven Carnival parade. (Image: James Hemingray)

“What a day we had… Same time, same place next year?

“Thank you to South Hook LNG, Milford Waterfront, Ascona Group, Milford Haven Town Council and all other sponsors for helping to make it happen!”