IT was an afternoon of music and fun in Milford Haven on Saturday with the return of the town’s annual carnival.
Organised by Milford Haven Round Table, the parade set off from Waterloo Square, and moved on over Hakin Bridge, and down Hamilton Terrace and Charles Street before ending at Milford Waterfront.
The carnival was led by Milford Haven Town Band, who help build the atmosphere amongst those lining the streets.
The carnival parade even took a moment to make a happy couple’s day even more special, with firefighters from Milford Haven Fire Station posing for a photo with a bride and groom who were getting married at the Imperial Hall.
Alongside the carnival parade, there was a stage for live music hosted by Pure West Radio, the Defying Gravity stunt show, music from the Jukebox Tonic Band and Steve Bartram, a Mad Science Show, as well as a fun fair, street food, craft stalls and charity stalls.
Following the carnival, a Milford Haven Round Table spokesperson said: “Thank you to everyone who entered the carnival and to every one of you who lined the streets! You are all amazing and make Milford what it is - a great and special place.
“What a day we had… Same time, same place next year?
“Thank you to South Hook LNG, Milford Waterfront, Ascona Group, Milford Haven Town Council and all other sponsors for helping to make it happen!”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here