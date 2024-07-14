Based on the outskirts of Tenby, this detached property has four double bedrooms, landscaped gardens, driveway parking, garage, a one bed annex and a contemporary kitchen.

Tenby is one of the most popular and beautiful places in Pembrokeshire with it’s three award-winning beaches, iconic harbour, shops, restaurants and championship golf course.

The house has four double bedrooms including a master bedroom. (Image: Rightmove)

There is a study room on the first floor. (Image: Rightmove)

The open plan kitchen dining room has a contemporary style. (Image: Rightmove) The contemporary kitchen dining room is on the ground floor, featuring integral appliances and patio doors which showcase the beauty of the landscaped gardens.

The lounge, near the hallway, also consists of patio doors, in addition to being a spacious room with multiple seating options and a flat screen TV.

On the first floor is where all four bedrooms are – this includes a master bedroom, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The bathroom has a modern style with a storage cabinet underneath the sink, an oval-shaped bathtub and a squared-shaped mirror.

The lounge is spacious and has multiple seating options. (Image: Rightmove)

The annex in the rear garden consists of one bedroom, an open plan kitchen living room and a shower room. (Image: Rightmove)

There is a patio seating area that leads into the landscaped gardens. (Image: Rightmove)

Meanwhile, each bedroom is characterised by a large double bed and rectangular windows to admire tranquil views outside the property.

There is a study room on the first floor too, containing a bookshelf, work desk and a sofa area for relaxation.

At the back of the house a patio seating area resides alongside landscaped gardens with matured shrubs.

There is a self-contained cabin on the lawned garden which includes a combi boiler, an open plan living/kitchen room, one bedroom and a shower room.

As for the driveway outside the property, room exists for at least a couple of cars, besides ample off-road parking.

The adjoining garage provides further parking as well as storage space or room for handy work.

Apart from Tenby, this house is close to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park where there are more opportunities for leisure and tourism.

For more information about this property, visit the listing on Rightmove.