A member of the public had reported to the Coastguard that a dinghy with two people on board may have been in difficulty off Stackpole Head.

The lifeboat was launched at 3pm to the area, some eight miles west of Tenby and once there, began their search for the dinghy, which was reportedly yellow in colour.

Tenby RNLi posted on Facebook: “The crew soon located a yellow and black kayak, but the occupants were fishing and in no difficulty.

"Having spoken to several other kayaks in the area and with none of them having seen a dinghy and nobody reported missing, it was deemed a false alarm with good intent.

"The lifeboat then returned to station, arriving at 4.35pm.”