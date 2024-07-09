The event, culminating Cardigan's festival week, took place at Theatre Mwldan on Saturday.

This cultural significance of the week was kickstarted on June 29, with a night of entertainment featuring local talents.

Lowri Wyn Lloyd was the winning bard (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The following day, St Marys Church hosted the festival's religious service, raising £324 for the Poppit-based RNLI.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, youth group Criw CICA dazzled Theatre Mwldan audiences with 'Son am Sgandal', an original musical.

Lucy Davies Warhurst won two prizes (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The festival continued with popular poet Ceri Wyn Jones delivering the annual lecture at Cardigan Castle on Thursday, discussing Cardigan's town and country.

Friday's activities constituted the traditional battle of bards, held at the Talwrn Y Beirdd within the castle.

Soloist Barry Powell (c) won the blue ribbon (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The music and recitation feast at Saturday's Eisteddfod saw 18 entries in the Chairing Ceremony.

Judge Glenys Roberts awarded the prestigious Chairing Ceremony to 'Dignitas', penned by Lowri Wyn Lloyd from Carmarthen.

Cor Dre won the choir of the festival award (Image: Stuart Ladd)

The Choir of the Festival prize was won by Caernarfon-based mixed choir Cor Dre, formed in 2007.

Their conductor, Sian Wheway, was also recognised as the Choir Leader of the Festival by judge Jessica Robinson.

Carol Davies won the main recital prize (Image: Stuart Ladd)

Further notable achievements included the Blue Ribbon solo win by Ceredigion's bass Barry Powell, and soprano Ffion Thomas from Crymych, who secured an impressive six prizes across various solo competitions.